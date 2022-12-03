But Nathan the prophet, and Benaiah, and the mighty men, and Solomon his brother, he called not. Wherefore Nathan spake unto Bath-sheba the mother of Solomon, saying, Hast thou not heard that Adonijah the son of Haggith doth reign, and David our lord knoweth it not? Now therefore come, let me, I pray thee, give thee counsel, that thou mayest save thine own life, and the life of thy son Solomon.
1 Kings 1:10-12
When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I am old I know that it is.
Oscar Wilde (1854-1900) was an Irish poet and playwright.