Is this thing done by my lord the king, and thou hast not shewed it unto thy servant, who should sit on the throne of my lord the king after him? Then king David answered and said, Call me Bath-sheba. And she came into the king’s presence, and stood before the king. And the king sware, and said, As the LORD liveth, that hath redeemed my soul out of all distress,
1 Kings 1:27-29
Whenever I think of the past, it brings back so many memories.
Steven Wright (1955-present) is an standup comedian, actor, writer and film producer.