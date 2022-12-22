And it was told Solomon, saying, Behold, Adonijah feareth king Solomon: for, lo, he hath caught hold on the horns of the altar, saying, Let king Solomon swear unto me to day that he will not slay his servant with the sword. And Solomon said, If he will shew himself a worthy man, there shall not an hair of him fall to the earth: but if wickedness shall be found in him, he shall die.
1 Kings 1:51-52
Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking will.
Zig Ziglar (1926-2012) was an American author, salesman, and motivational speaker.