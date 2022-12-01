And he conferred with Joab the son of Zeruiah, and with Abiathar the priest: and they following Adonijah helped him. But Zadok the priest, and Benaiah the son of Jehoiada, and Nathan the prophet, and Shimei, and Rei, and the mighty men which belonged to David, were not with Adonijah. And Adonijah slew sheep and oxen and fat cattle by the stone of Zoheleth, which is by En-rogel, and called all his brethren the king's sons, and all the men of Judah the king's servants:
1 Kings 1:7-9
If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.
Thomas Paine (1737-1809) was an American political activist, philosopher and revolutionary.