So Solomon thrust out Abiathar from being priest unto the LORD; that he might fulfil the word of the LORD, which he spake concerning the house of Eli in Shiloh. Then tidings came to Joab: for Joab had turned after Adonijah, though he turned not after Absalom. And Joab fled unto the tabernacle of the LORD, and caught hold on the horns of the altar.
1 Kings 2:27-28
Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.
Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) was an American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, abolitionist, and poet who led the transcendentalist movement.