Moreover thou knowest also what Joab the son of Zeruiah did to me, and what he did to the two captains of the hosts of Israel, unto Abner the son of Ner, and unto Amasa the son of Jether, whom he slew, and shed the blood of war in peace, and put the blood of war upon his girdle that was about his loins, and in his shoes that were on his feet.
1 Kings 2:5
Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.
Helen Keller (1880-1968) was an American author, disability rights advocate, political activist and lecturer.