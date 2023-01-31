And if thou wilt walk in my ways, to keep my statutes and my commandments, as thy father David did walk, then I will lengthen thy days. And Solomon awoke; and, behold, it was a dream. And he came to Jerusalem, and stood before the ark of the covenant of the LORD, and offered up burnt offerings, and offered peace offerings, and made a feast to all his servants.
1 Kings 3:14-15
The universe is under no obligation to make sense to you.
Neil deGrasse Tyson (1958-present) is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator.