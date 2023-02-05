And the other woman said, Nay; but the living is my son, and the dead is thy son. And this said, No; but the dead is thy son, and the living is my son. Thus they spake before the king. Then said the king, The one saith, This is my son that liveth, and thy son is the dead: and the other saith, Nay; but thy son is the dead, and my son is the living.
1 Kings 3:22-23
Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened.
Anatole France (1844-1924) was a French poet, journalist, and novelist with several best-sellers.