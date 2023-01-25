And Solomon said, Thou hast shewed unto thy servant David my father great mercy, according as he walked before thee in truth, and in righteousness, and in uprightness of heart with thee; and thou hast kept for him this great kindness, that thou hast given him a son to sit on his throne, as it is this day
1 Kings 3:6
My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.
Desmond Tutu (1931-2021) was a South African Anglican bishop and theologian, known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist.