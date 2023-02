Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 71F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.