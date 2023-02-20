And those officers provided victual for king Solomon, and for all that came unto king Solomon's table, every man in his month: they lacked nothing. Barley also and straw for the horses and dromedaries brought they unto the place where the officers were, every man according to his charge. And God gave Solomon wisdom and understanding exceeding much, and largeness of heart, even as the sand that is on the sea shore.
1 Kings 4:27-29
Music is forever; music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die.
Paul Simon (1941-present) is an American musician, singer and songwriter.