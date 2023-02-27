Now therefore command thou that they hew me cedar trees out of Lebanon; and my servants shall be with thy servants: and unto thee will I give hire for thy servants according to all that thou shalt appoint: for thou knowest that there is not among us any that can skill to hew timber like unto the Sidonians.
1 Kings 5:6
When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe.
John Muir (1838-1914) was an influential Scottish-American[4][5]: 42 naturalist, author, environmental philosopher, botanist, zoologist, glaciologist.