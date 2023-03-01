My servants shall bring them down from Lebanon unto the sea: and I will convey them by sea in floats unto the place that thou shalt appoint me, and will cause them to be discharged there, and thou shalt receive them: and thou shalt accomplish my desire, in giving food for my household. So Hiram gave Solomon cedar trees and fir trees according to all his desire.
1 Kings 5:9-10
It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.
James Baldwin (1924-1987) was an African American writer.