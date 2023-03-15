And the cedar of the house within was carved with knops and open flowers: all was cedar; there was no stone seen. And the oracle he prepared in the house within, to set there the ark of the covenant of the LORD. And the oracle in the forepart was twenty cubits in length, and twenty cubits in breadth, and twenty cubits in the height thereof: and he overlaid it with pure gold; and so covered the altar which was of cedar.
1 Kings 6:18-20
Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.
Steve Jobs (1955-2011) was an American entrepreneur, business magnate, industrial designer, media proprietor, and investor.