And the house which king Solomon built for the LORD, the length thereof was threescore cubits, and the breadth thereof twenty cubits, and the height thereof thirty cubits. And the porch before the temple of the house, twenty cubits was the length thereof, according to the breadth of the house; and ten cubits was the breadth thereof before the house.
1 Kings 6:2-3
Just as we have two eyes and two feet, duality is part of life.
Carlos Santana (1947-present) is an American guitarist who rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his band Santana