So Solomon overlaid the house within with pure gold: and he made a partition by the chains of gold before the oracle; and he overlaid it with gold. And the whole house he overlaid with gold, until he had finished all the house: also the whole altar that was by the oracle he overlaid with gold. And within the oracle he made two cherubims of olive tree, each ten cubits high.
1 Kings 6:21-23
A good plan violently executed now is better than a perfect plan executed next week.
George S. Patton (1985-1945) was a general in the United States Army.