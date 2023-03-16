Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers likely overnight. A thunderstorm or two is also possible. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.