And he made two chapiters of molten brass, to set upon the tops of the pillars: the height of the one chapiter was five cubits, and the height of the other chapiter was five cubits: And nets of checker work, and wreaths of chain work, for the chapiters which were upon the top of the pillars; seven for the one chapiter, and seven for the other chapiter.
1 Kings 7:16-17
I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by.
Douglas Adams (1952-2001) was an English author and screenwriter, best known for "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."