And the mouth of it within the chapiter and above was a cubit: but the mouth thereof was round after the work of the base, a cubit and an half: and also upon the mouth of it were gravings with their borders, foursquare, not round. And under the borders were four wheels; and the axletrees of the wheels were joined to the base: and the height of a wheel was a cubit and a half a cubit.
1 Kings 7:31-32
May the forces of evil become confused on the way to your house.
George Carlin (1937-2008) was an American comedian, actor, author, and social critic.