And Solomon left all the vessels unweighed, because they were exceeding many: neither was the weight of the brass found out. And Solomon made all the vessels that pertained unto the house of the LORD: the altar of gold, and the table of gold, whereupon the shewbread was, And the candlesticks of pure gold, five on the right side, and five on the left, before the oracle, with the flowers, and the lamps, and the tongs of gold,
1 Kings 7:47-49
Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.
George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950) was an Irish playwright, critic, polemicist and political activist.