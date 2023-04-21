And all the elders of Israel came, and the priests took up the ark. And they brought up the ark of the LORD, and the tabernacle of the congregation, and all the holy vessels that were in the tabernacle, even those did the priests and the Levites bring up. And king Solomon, and all the congregation of Israel, that were assembled unto him, were with him before the ark, sacrificing sheep and oxen, that could not be told nor numbered for multitude.
1 Kings 8:3-5
The hardest thing to understand in the world is the income tax.
Albert Einstein (1979-1955) was a German-born theoretical physicist.