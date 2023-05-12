What prayer and supplication soever be made by any man, or by all thy people Israel, which shall know every man the plague of his own heart, and spread forth his hands toward this house: Then hear thou in heaven thy dwelling place, and forgive, and do, and give to every man according to his ways, whose heart thou knowest; (for thou, even thou only, knowest the hearts of all the children of men;)
1 Kings 8:38-39
The good life is one inspired by love and guided by knowledge.
Bertrand Russell (1870-1970) was a British mathematician, philosopher, logician, and public intellectual.