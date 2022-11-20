Now Jehoram the son of Ahab began to reign over Israel in Samaria the eighteenth year of Jehoshaphat king of Judah, and reigned twelve years. And he wrought evil in the sight of the LORD; but not like his father, and like his mother: for he put away the image of Baal that his father had made. Nevertheless he cleaved unto the sins of Jeroboam the son of Nebat, which made Israel to sin; he departed not therefrom.
2 Kings 3:1-3
People need good lies. There are too many bad ones.
Kurt Vonnegut (1922-2007) was an American writer and satirist.