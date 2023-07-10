And David said unto him, From whence comest thou? And he said unto him, Out of the camp of Israel am I escaped. And David said unto him, How went the matter? I pray thee, tell me. And he answered, That the people are fled from the battle, and many of the people also are fallen and dead; and Saul and Jonathan his son are dead also.
2 Samuel 1:3-4
Freedom means the opportunity to be what we never thought we would be.
Daniel J. Boorstin (1914-2004) was an American historian at the University of Chicago who wrote on many topics in American and world history.