But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them; And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.
2 Timothy 3:13-15
A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer.
Bruce Lee (1940-1973) was a Hong Kong and American martial artist and actor.