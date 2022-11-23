Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith.
2 Timothy 3:5-8
Your life is the fruit of your own doing. You have no one to blame but yourself.
Joseph Campbell (1904-1987) was an American author, famed for his work "The Hero with a Thousand Faces."