And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables. But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry. For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
2 Timothy 4:4-7
When I fight someone, I want to break his will. I want to take his manhood. I want to rip out his heart and show it to him.
Mike Tyson (1966-present) is an American professional boxer.