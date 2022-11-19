And Mordecai walked every day before the court of the women’s house, to know how Esther did, and what should become of her. Now when every maid’s turn was come to go in to king Ahasuerus, after that she had been twelve months, according to the manner of the women, (for so were the days of their purifications accomplished, to wit, six months with oil of myrrh, and six months with sweet odours, and with other things for the purifying of the women;)
Esther 2:11-12
Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.
Carl Jung (1875-1961) was a Swiss psychiatrist and the founder of analytical psychology.