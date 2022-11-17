So it came to pass, when the king's commandment and his decree was heard, and when many maidens were gathered together unto Shushan the palace, to the custody of Hegai, that Esther was brought also unto the king's house, to the custody of Hegai, keeper of the women. And the maiden pleased him, and she obtained kindness of him; and he speedily gave her her things for purification, with such things as belonged to her, and seven maidens, which were meet to be given her, out of the king's house: and he preferred her and her maids unto the best place of the house of the women.
Esther 2:8-9
It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.
Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) was an American philosopher and a leading figure in the transcendentalist movement.