As for the likeness of their faces, they four had the face of a man, and the face of a lion, on the right side: and they four had the face of an ox on the left side; they four also had the face of an eagle. Thus were their faces: and their wings were stretched upward; two wings of every one were joined one to another, and two covered their bodies.
Ezekiel 1:10-11
It's difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating a homegrown tomato.
Lewis Grizzard (1946-1994) was an American writer and humorist, known for his Southern demeanor and commentary on the American South.