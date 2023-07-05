Also out of the midst thereof came the likeness of four living creatures. And this was their appearance; they had the likeness of a man. And every one had four faces, and every one had four wings. And their feet were straight feet; and the sole of their feet was like the sole of a calf's foot: and they sparkled like the colour of burnished brass.
Ezekiel 1:5-7
"You better cut the pizza in four pieces because I'm not hungry enough to eat six."
Yogi Berra (1925-2015) was an American professional baseball catcher who later took on the roles of manager and coach.