A prayer of Habakkuk the prophet upon Shigionoth. O LORD, I have heard thy speech, and was afraid: O LORD, revive thy work in the midst of the years, in the midst of the years make known; in wrath remember mercy. God came from Teman, and the Holy One from mount Paran. Selah. His glory covered the heavens, and the earth was full of his praise. And his brightness was as the light; he had horns coming out of his hand: and there was the hiding of his power.
Habakkuk 3:1-4
If you live to be one hundred, you've got it made. Very few people die past that age.
George Burns(1896-1996) was an American comedian, actor and entertainer in multiple mediums.