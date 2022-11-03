The children also of Judah and the children of Jerusalem have ye sold unto the Grecians, that ye might remove them far from their border. Behold, I will raise them out of the place whither ye have sold them, and will return your recompence upon your own head: And I will sell your sons and your daughters into the hand of the children of Judah, and they shall sell them to the Sabeans, to a people far off: for the LORD hath spoken it.
Joel 1:6-8
Oh, I am very weary, Though tears no longer flow; My eyes are tired of weeping, My heart is sick of woe.
Anne Bronte (1820-1849) was an English writer and the youngest member of the Bronte family.