Therefore thou shalt have none that shall cast a cord by lot in the congregation of the Lord. Prophesy ye not, say they to them that prophesy: they shall not prophesy to them, that they shall not take shame. O thou that art named the house of Jacob, is the spirit of the Lord straitened? are these his doings? do not my words do good to him that walketh uprightly? Even of late my people is risen up as an enemy: ye pull off the robe with the garment from them that pass by securely as men averse from war.
Micah 2:5-8
I don't deserve any credit for turning the other cheek as my tongue is always in it.
Flannery O'Connor(1925-1963) was an American writer known for her Southern Gothic short stories and novels.