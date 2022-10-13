Go to the ant, thou sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise:
Which having no guide, overseer, or ruler. Provideth her meat in the summer, and gathereth her food in the harvest. How long wilt thou sleep, O sluggard? when wilt thou arise out of thy sleep? Yet a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep: So shall thy poverty come as one that travelleth, and thy want as an armed man.
Proverbs 6:6-11
You're only as good as your last haircut.
Fran Lebowitz (1950-present) is an American author known for her social commentary on American life.