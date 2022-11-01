And they took them wives of the women of Moab; the name of the one was Orpah, and the name of the other Ruth: and they dwelled there about ten years. And Mahlon and Chilion died also both of them; and the woman was left of her two sons and her husband. Then she arose with her daughters in law, that she might return from the country of Moab: for she had heard in the country of Moab how that the LORD had visited his people in giving them bread.
Ruth 1:4-6
Every human walks around with a certain kind of sadness. They may not wear it on their sleeves, but it's there if you look deep.
Taraji P. Henson (1970-present) is an American actor and winner of the Academy Award among other film accolades.