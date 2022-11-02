Wherefore she went forth out of the place where she was, and her two daughters in law with her; and they went on the way to return unto the land of Judah. And Naomi said unto her two daughters in law, Go, return each to her mother's house: the LORD deal kindly with you, as ye have dealt with the dead, and with me. The LORD grant you that ye may find rest, each of you in the house of her husband. Then she kissed them; and they lifted up their voice, and wept.
Ruth 1:7-9
Affliction comes to us, not to make us sad but sober; not to make us sorry but wise.
H. G. Wells (1866-1946) was an English writer made famous for his science fiction works and social commentary.