I will also stretch out mine hand upon Judah, and upon all the inhabitants of Jerusalem; and I will cut off the remnant of Baal from this place, and the name of the Chemarims with the priests; And them that worship the host of heaven upon the housetops; and them that worship and that swear by the LORD, and that swear by Malcham; And them that are turned back from the LORD; and those that have not sought the LORD, nor inquired for him.
Zephaniah 1:4-6
The nice part about being a pessimist is that you are constantly being either proven right or pleasantly surprised.
George Will (1941-present) was an American political commentator and Washington Post columnist.