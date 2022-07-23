Rules prohibiting long hair on boys in Crossroads school districts are not only unfair and antiquated; but they also could invite costly lawsuits.
In 2020, the American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to more than a dozen area school districts, saying long-hair rules on the books should be removed.
Many area school districts prohibit boys’ hair past the tops of standard dress-shirt collars. Other districts don’t allow hair to grow past several inches on the tops or sides of boys’ heads.
On paper, these rules may make sense to some. School districts should enforce rules that promote environments conducive to learning, and there are certainly arguments to be made that students’ personal grooming should be neat, respectful and distraction free.
But these rules go beyond those sensible intentions. They not only stifle boys’ self-expression but also unfairly affect Black and other minority students.
Gone are the days of the 1960s when long hair was universally known as a symbol of counter-culture and contempt for authority.
Now, many Black students wear their hair long in dreadlocks, cornrows and Afros.
These hairstyles are traditional, respectful and even fashionable. Simply put, they look nice and aren’t meant as a challenge to schools, teachers and administrators.
But they also are not allowed in many Crossroads schools. And those are standards that are as unfair as they are old-fashioned.
Further more, a federal court has handed down a preliminary ruling finding a Texas school district was discriminatory in enforcing a rule that outlawed long hair on two Black students.
That ruling does not bode well for Crossroads school districts with similar rules on their books.
Even the otherwise conservative Texas Association of School Boards has advised districts they should remove gendered hair rules.
If a female student can wear her hair long while looking presentable in school, it’s not a far leap to say male students can, too.
Letting our boys express themselves by wearing their hair long is a good thing. It promotes individuality and self-expression among our young people.
Plus, it’s not hard to see that long hair, when worn in a fashionable, well-groomed hairstyle, can be downright handsome.
Take a look at Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves or the many star high-school athletes in our area.
It’s yet unclear whether local schools are enforcing these rules, but the rules should be removed before a legal issue arises.
Crossroads school districts should take a lesson from Victoria voters who approved ballot measures this spring to bring city ordinances in line with state law.
Whether or not it is enforced, if a law is invalid or illegal, it should be removed.
