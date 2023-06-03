A man cannot serve two masters, reads a verse in the Gospel of Matthew.
But that’s exactly the position the Victoria Public Library finds itself in now.
Since 1975, the library has inhabited a Main Street building in downtown Victoria.
Although the city of Victoria operates and manages the library, the building it resides in is owned by the county.
This status quo has remained intact for many years. But now, it seems that relationship has reached its limit.
At a May 22 meeting, county commissioners discussed a deal that would finally turn over the building’s ownership to the city.
To those who have used it, it’s obvious what a great resource our library is.
Literature, magazines, movies, music and more are available — for free.
Every week, the library hosts a number of events, everything from adult education to yoga classes to live concerts.
This year, local kids even got the chance to meet a rare tortoise in a face-to-face meet-and-greet.
According to City Manager Jesús Garza, buying the building would allow the city to better implement its library master plan.
The master plan calls for building additions in the next 10-30 years.
It’s unclear whether county officials would support the additions.
In a public meeting last summer, county commissioners said they could evict the library if city officials did not hear a presentation from a group that wanted books removed.
Although city and county officials said the next day they had no intention of having the library evicted, the discussion raised important questions.
What if the city and county had not found common ground? What if intractable differences in the two local governments’ visions had indeed resulted in the removal of the library?
The result would be a detriment to residents. At worst, we’re headed toward an unnecessary conflict between two governments.
The public library was once a harmless topic that everyone seemed to agree on. But these days, public libraries are front and center amid an ongoing culture war.
Whatever side you’re on, it should be obvious there’s plenty of ground for future controversy and disagreement. We hope we never get there.
An eviction of the library and ensuing relocation would likely be costly. A new building would probably be less ideal than the modern, beautiful structure that houses the library.
For years, the city and county have cooperated with contracted services, like firefighting and EMS. The library building’s ownership is one piece of that puzzle.
County Judge Ben Zeller has said if the city buys the library building, it would get out of its interlocal agreement with the county.
But we’re not sure that’s entirely necessary.
There’s no reason to throw out the baby with the bathwater.
We should be able to consider the different pieces of the interlocal agreement puzzle separately.
Even if the city gains ownership of the building, that doesn’t mean county residents will be completely unrepresented.
The city manager has said a joint city-county appointed advisory board would continue if the building were to be purchased.
There’s little to be gained with both entities managing the library and much to be lost if there’s a disagreement.
Breaking up is almost always hard to do. But if it comes to that, and it seems it has, a clean, amicable break is preferable to a messy, unplanned one.
Let’s make the wise, prudent decision now to allow the city to purchase the building.
We may very well be saving ourselves a lot of heartache in the future.