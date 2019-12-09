Brian Ladwig named Cuero VFD Firefighter of the Year for 2019

Pictured from left are Third Assistant Chief Fred Postert presenting First Assistant Chief Brian Ladwig with a plaque,

 Contributed photo

At the annual Cuero Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Party and Ladies Night, First Assistant Chief Brian Ladwig was named the 2019 Cuero Volunteer Firefighter of the Year.

Ladwig has served the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department for more than 25 years and is also an employee of the City of Cuero Electric Department. He works many long hours behind the scenes, training and on the scenes to ensure the success of the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department.

Congratulations to First Assistant Chief Brian Ladwig for a well-deserved award.

