With the recent addition of brachytherapy, which radiation oncologist Dr. Matthew McCurdy called “the big, missing piece,” Citizens Medical Center in Victoria now has a comprehensive radiation center.
The therapy was acquired mainly to treat gynecologic cancers such as cervical and endometrial but also breast, skin and prostate cancers, among other less common uses.
It costed $916,725 to bring brachytherapy to Victoria, and the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation covered $532,500 of the expense. The remainder was covered by the hospital’s capital budget.
In 2017, the foundation made an even larger investment in treating cancer in South Texas by donating $1,750,000 to Citizens Medical Center for Varian Edge, a fully integrated system for performing advanced radiosurgery using new real-time tumor tracking technology and motion management capabilities.
Brachytherapy treatment is administered differently depending on the type and stage of the cancer. For example, with skin cancer, a cap is placed over the cancerous spot on the skin for two to 10 minutes, generally. For prostate cancer, 10 to 16 hollow needles are inserted into the prostate under ultrasound guidance, and doctors use a CT scan to plan the radiation treatment. The iridium source then goes in and out of the needles according to the customized plan.
Citizens Medical Center has cared for cancer patients for more than 50 years with a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and staff. The Kathryn O’Connor Regional Cancer Center is the only cancer center in the Golden Crescent region accredited by the American College of Surgeons-Commission on Cancer. Treatment modalities include infusion therapy, which includes chemotherapy and immunotherapy; radiation therapy; surgery, which includes robotic surgery; palliative care and physical therapy. Diagnostics include radiology, such as the CT scan, 3D mammogram, PET scan, pathology and lab, and interventional radiology.
Citizens employees an oncology nurse navigator, Terri Low, who helps patients navigate the services and information in the Citizens Medical Center System, find appropriate medical and social services, educate patients and family members about the entire cancer journey, and manage the survivorship program, said Jennifer McDaniel, director of marketing, communications and PR, in an email.
Surgeons include Dr. Aaron New, Dr. James Knight, Dr. Peter Napoli, Dr. Shahid Hashmi, Dr. John Barber, Dr. Andrew Clemmons, Dr. Hannah Starkey Smith and Dr. Tanweer Majid. The medical oncology and radiation oncology team includes Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, Dr. David Janssen, Dr. Matthew McCurdy, Lindsay Cobb, Laci Kriegel and Amanda Berger.
DeTar Healthcare System also has provided cancer treatment in the Crossroads for a long time. The system has offered cancer treatments, including injection and infusion therapies, since the mid-1970s. Chemotherapy has been administered in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
DeTar’s Crossroads Oncology and Hematology Center opened in 2013, where patients meet with their oncologists who develop treatment plans. Oncologists Dr. Jose Valladares and Dr. Ajay Mitter work collaboratively with primary care physicians and other specialists, including oncologists offering advanced treatments and procedures in larger communities, said Judith Barefield, director of marketing for the hospital system in an email.
“Local residents can receive even more of their medical oncology therapies, such as infusions, chemotherapy and targeted therapy, close to home,” Barefield said.
This summer, DeTar Healthcare System will begin renovating existing space on the DeTar Hospital Navarro campus to create a comprehensive cancer center. A radiation oncologist has been recruited to oversee the program and advanced medical technology has been purchased to deliver radiation therapy for treatment of many more types of cancer. More details on this plan will be announced in the near future, Barefield said.
Additionally, the Coastal Skin Care and Wellness Center, the office of dermatologist Dr. Gary Cox, has offered electronic brachytherapy to treat skin cancer for more than a year. The painless, non-surgical treatment is used for nonmelanoma skin cancers, which are the most common. The patented X-ray source generates the radiation in a very targeted and effective way, and the standard eight treatments typically last five minutes each.
Residents of the Crossroads suffering from cancer will not have to hit the highways any longer for treatments. Those many trips to Houston, San Antonio or Galveston that were once necessary for advanced cancer treatment — and difficult for those with health problems — can become a thing of the past. We are thankful that Crossroads residents have these state-of-the-art health care options in Victoria, and we are glad to see the offerings continue to grow.
