Capitol Confederate plaque goes into hiding
It took more than a year after State Rep. Eric Johnson complained about a plaque applauding the rebels in the Civil War, just around the corner from his office in the Texas capitol, for it to be removed. But it finally was.
Johnson made his request Aug. 17, 2017, just days after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., to Rod Welsh, executive director of the State Preservation Board, which oversees the capitol.
The board’s six members include Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the House speaker – Joe Straus at the time but now Dennis Bonnen.
The brass plaque, which praised Confederate soldiers from a century earlier, had been installed in 1959.
It had shown up just as the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education, disallowing racial segregation of schools, was beginning to be enforced in the old South – including Texas.
The plaque says:
“Children of the Confederacy Creed
Because we desire to perpetuate, in love and honor, the heroic deeds of those who enlisted in the Confederate Army, and upheld its flag through four years of war, we, the children of the south, have united in an organization called “Children of the Confederacy,” in which our strength, enthusiasm and love of justice can exert its influence.
We, therefore, pledge ourselves to preserve pure ideals; to honor our veterans; to study and teach the truths of history (one of the most important of which is that the war between the states was not a rebellion, nor was its underlying cause to sustain slavery), and to always act in a manner that will reflect honor upon our noble and patriotic ancestors.Erected by Texas Division
Children of the Confederacy
August 7, 1959”
Problem is, the plaque is wrong. Slavery was the main reason Texas and the other states that seceded from the union did so.
Less than a month after Johnson’s letter to the board, Straus wrote the board agreeing the plaque should be removed.
It claims the Civil War was “not a rebellion, nor was its underlying cause to sustain slavery,” Straus wrote. “This is not accurate, and Texans are not well-served by incorrect information about our history.”
“Confederate monuments and plaques are understandably important to many Texans,” Straus added, but said it is important that they be “accurate and appropriate.”
“The Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque does not meet this standard,” Straus wrote.
Even before the Preservation Board got around to voting in early January to remove the plaque, the Texas State Board of Education last November ordered revision of its curriculum to say slavery played a “central role” in the start of the Civil War.
Previously, it said the three causes were, in order, sectionalism, states’ rights and slavery. The new curriculum goes into effect for the 2019-20 school year.
Now, the plaque’s removal is being protested by complaints that there hadn’t been enough citizen input on what to do with it now. So it’s archived while the state honchos figure out what’s next.
Still, the group that brought about the plaque in the first place says if the state doesn’t want it, they do.
“Because this plaque was not gifted to the state of Texas, we are asking that the plaque be returned as we are the parent organization of the Children of the Confederacy,” said Martha Hartzog, of Austin, who spoke on behalf of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Rep. Johnson thinks it should go to a museum or educational institution, because it has educational value. Putting it at a state university or a museum would be “really appropriate,” he said.
“For so long it stood in the Capitol and was used to miseducate,” Johnson said. “Wouldn’t it be great if it could spend the next 60 or so years in a place where it could educate Texans about what the Civil War was about – and what this period after the Civil War was about?”
The Preservation Board is accepting public comments about what to do with the plaque until mid-April. Send your email to webmaster@tspb.texas.gov or mail to Texas State Preservation Board, 201 E. 14th St., Suite 950, Austin, TX 78701.
Rep. Johnson, incidentally, who for a decade has represented the Dallas area where he grew up before getting degrees in history at Harvard, law at the University of Pennsylvania, and public affairs at Princeton, has declared his candidacy in a crowded race May 4 to be the mayor of Dallas.
He is, however, continuing to hold his legislative office while he runs. So he’ll still be a state representative if he isn’t promoted to mayor.
Johnson had been the only Democrat to run for speaker, but dropped out and endorsed Bonnen.
Dave McNeely retired from the Austin American-Statesman at the end of 2004 but still writes a weekly column. Email him at davemcneely111@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.