“The day will be most memorable in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival…It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade…bonfires and illuminations (fireworks) from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore.” — John Adams
When our founding fathers were establishing the United States of America as an independent country, they envisioned greatness for the young nation.
They also anticipated a great celebration to mark the day the Declaration of Independence was signed.
Now, 246 years later, the celebration continues. It continues to grow each year across our great nation.
On July 4th every year, we put our differences aside and celebrate the greatest country in the world.
We celebrate family and friends.
We celebrate our freedom to live, love, worship and believe as we choose.
We celebrate the freedom to follow our dreams no matter where they may take us.
We celebrate freedom as a whole and the many forms and meanings it carries.
Every year since the first celebration of our independence, we have enjoyed fireworks — either individually or at organized shows.
That tradition continues, thankfully.
We encourage you to celebrate this year with fireworks, but instead of having private parties in rural parts of the county, go to one of the many organized fireworks shows in the area, such as the Miller Lite Blastoff at the Victoria Community Center. It is safer and you don’t have to worry about setting your home or pasture or your neighbor’s property on fire because of the dead grass and vegetation that has accumulated.
For most of the year the Crossroads has been in a drought. Although we have received some rain this past week, we believe it is not enough to erase the damage done by the many months of extreme dry conditions.
County officials on Wednesday — after two days of some rain in most of Victoria County and promises of more to come — lifted the burn ban and ban on fireworks sales, paving the way for fireworks merchants to sell their wares.
If you want to set off fireworks, consider going to Patriot Park. It appears to be a safe place to have the fun you anticipate. Volunteer firefighters will be on hand to put out any fires that may be caused by wayward fireworks or sparklers.
If you choose to have your own private fireworks show, please be careful and don’t become a statistic. Last year, nine people were killed across the country in fireworks-related incidents, another 11,500 were treated at hospital emergency rooms. Of those treated, 32% suffered burns from fireworks, according to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission’s 2021 Fireworks Annual Report.
Some simple safety tips to remember if you do choose to set off firework are always keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to extinguish burnt and unspent fireworks; never let young children light fireworks; move away from the fireworks once they are lit; and never pick up an unexploded fireworks — it could go off in your hand.
We ask, as you enjoy your Independence Day celebration, keep in mind the many freedoms we enjoy daily. Then, carry that pride and joy with you beyond July 4th, it will help keep our country strong.
