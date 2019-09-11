Editor, the Advocate:
Sept. 2, 1945, Japan signs surrender of WWII. Labor Day, Sept. 11, 2001, the Pentagon and World Trade Center are hit by planes from Muslim radical terrorists. 3,000 were killed and first responders are still dying from fumes of the explosions they inhaled. Sept. 17 is Citizenship Day, Sept. 21 is POW-MIA Recognition Day and two important Jewish Holidays on Sept. 8 and Sept. 29.
These dates and events remind me of what our nation of people have gone through, especially our military and first responders all over this nation.
My pondering question is this: Has God begun to take His hedge of protection away from America? Look at all the mass shootings that we have gone through. Guns are not the problem; we have a people problem! Our society is breaking down from a lack of God in our lives.
Psalm 33:12 says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is The Lord.” Do we need to return to our Creator God? 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked way; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Here we see there are four things God wants from us and His promise of three blessings for us. What will it take for Americans to want to return to our Creator God?
Revelation 3:19, “As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent (change your mind and turn to God).”
John Fisher, Pastor, Point Comfort
