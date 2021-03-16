Victoria stands to lose tens of millions of dollars if the federal rule changes stripping the county of its metropolitan statistical area designation are approved.
The proposed changes, one from the Office of Management and Budgets and the other from the Census Bureau, could have a huge impact on Victoria County placing it at risk of losing out on major transportation and urban development programs such as public transit, highway improvements and housing development. It could also keep Victoria from attracting larger employers that may want to relocate or expand to the Crossroads.
To keep Victoria from being one of 145 small cities in 44 states and Puerto Rico from losing its designation, the public needs to speak up and tell the government this apparent grab from the megacities is detrimental to smaller counties, such as Victoria, that rely on the federal funding to help make the area a better, safer place to live and do business.
It would keep Victoria from growing and it could prevent it from regaining its metropolitan area designation because the population growth, which is dependent on economic development, would not be there.
The Census Bureau rule change would increase the population density required for a community to be designated as an “urban area” to at least 385 housing units per square mile, or at least 4,000 housing units or 10,000 people per census tract. Under this new rule, almost all of the area’s census tracts would fail to qualify.
The Office of Management and Budget rule change would raise the population threshold for a region to qualify as a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, from 50,000 to 100,000 people. Victoria’s region, which also includes Goliad County, has a population of about 99,700 so it would likely fail to qualify under the new rule.
Calhoun County was once a part of the Victoria MSA, but dropped out a few years ago. That change in membership caused a large population decrease in the Victoria MSA.
The entire Crossroads would suffer from the designation change because Victoria is the only MSA in a 90-mile radius. Victoria has long been the major medical, commercial, residential and industrial hub for the Crossroads, without federal funding to improve roads, transportation and attract business, fewer people will want to move to the county. Many may go elsewhere for their shopping and medical needs.
With that designation, look at some of the areas the county and its residents have benefited in the last five years - $11.1 million in funding for public transit, $6.1 million for housing development and $2.2 million for the region’s Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is responsible for developing long-term transportation plans.
One of the projects the MPO was able to get funded and developed in three years was the overpass at U.S. 87 and Farm-to-Market Road 447, which was the site of crashes in which at least five people have died since 2011.
The MPO has worked to help improve the highways in the county including adding medians along North Navarro Street and helping with the funding of the overpass at Loop 463 and North Main Street.
The public transits buses that travel throughout the city are funded with the help of this designation as well.
The city also has received community block grant funding that has helped with infrastructure and street improvements throughout the city.
Also keep in mind, the county’s economic development would also be impacted by the change. When a company is looking to relocate or expand, it hires consultants to look for areas of possible interest. These consultants use the MSA listings to come up with potential designations. The governor’s economic development office also directs industrial employers to the MSA list as well.
If Victoria loses that designation, the region could drop off employers’ radar entirely, meaning some companies might eliminate the county before economic development officials have a chance to talk to the company.
Congressman Michael Cloud is working in Washington, D.C., to get the message out that this change is not good.
Cloud was among 53 members of Congress — 15 Democrats and 38 Republicans — who wrote a letter to the OMB opposing the rule change. The letter reads the rationale for the change is " devoid of any cogent, scientific, or statistically relevant standard.
But he also needs the public’s support.
It is urgent for the public to respond now. The deadline to respond to the Office of Management and Budgets rule change is Friday. The public comment period for the Census Bureau rule change ends May 20.
Keep in mind the safety of the highways, city’s infrastructure and the region’s economic development is relying on your voice to keep the rules from changing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.