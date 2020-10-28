Ten chaplains who completed the Chaplain Academy about four years ago are still helping the Victoria Police Department, and their help not only benefits the officers but also members of the community who experience trauma.
“The chaplains provide ministerial support services to police officers and their families, volunteers, employees and the citizens of Victoria,” said Victoria Police Officer Adam Banda. “It’s just one more outlet for police officers and employees for help — having someone to talk to. The overall goal is to have them come around the officers so they feel comfortable, essentially like a fellow employee.”
The program is important not only for the officers to have someone to talk to, but also for the public who have traumatic experiences.
The pastors give of their time beyond their regular congregation work. Sometimes it means just lending an ear to listen while other times it means counseling of some level.
During training, the chaplains attended lectures and received hands-on training much like the Civilian Police Academy. They shot guns at the shooting range, they learned about hostage situations, they were introduced to the drug dogs, they went on ride-alongs with patrol officers, they visited the 911 call center and they witnessed someone being tased, among other training initiatives.
Before the pandemic, the chaplains were encouraged to be present at shift changes to pray for the officers and to ride along with the officers on duty. That has not been possible in recent months.
“It’s a very good program and we all learned so much about what officers go through, the psychological aspects, the trauma, and it gave us a deeper respect and profound gratitude for police officers,” said the Rev. Gary Janak, pastor for Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
However, on a rotation, the chaplains are still called to help when there is a trauma such as a death in the community. They comfort the families and follow up with them later.
“We bring stability to the situation,” Janak said. “We are hopefully some assistance to our great police officers.”
The Rev. Shirley Battles, pastor of House of Bread Church, said she has assisted with families that have experienced a trauma.
“We pray with them, sit with them, assist them with making phone calls and do follow-up checks the next day,” Battles said. “We make ourselves available to the families.”
The Rev. Stephen Carson, rector of St. Francis Episcopal Church, said the chaplains also are available for weddings and funerals, and to pray before city ceremonies.
All three pastors agree that their roles as police chaplains enable them to broaden their service to the community at large, which they find fulfilling.
The community needs to support the role the police chaplains play in the community and urge the new police chief to continue the program when he starts work at the end of November.
