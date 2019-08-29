Some people just have “it.” I wish I could bottle that. It would fly off the shelves.
Before going to see Elvis Presley, I never was a big fan. I liked him but was not a screaming teenager or anything like that. When I saw him in person, it is a wonder that I did not sacrifice myself off the balcony in Vegas. Wow.
Ronald Reagan had it. When he appeared on television, you felt as if a dear friend was talking to you alone. Marcus Luttrell, the “Lone Survivor,” came to Victoria a few years ago. and you could have heard a pin drop in the theater. All eyes and ears were fixed on him.
Pastor Larry Helms at Faith Family Church has that deep, resonating voice and presence. When he speaks, I listen. He just pulls you in. Greg Abbott, another captivating person, speaks and his wheelchair literally fades away. He looks at you, and you are a believer.
Oct. 12, we will have another charismatic speaker in town, Lt. Col. Allen West (ret). For years, I have watched him on television. When he speaks, I take it as gospel. He has it.
West is a combat veteran, a former member of Congress, a best-selling author, a Fox News contributor and a Christian conservative.
Raised in Atlanta, Ga., West is third out of four generations of military in his family. His military life began in JROTC. As a student, he attended airborne and jump school at Fort Benning. His first deployment was Kuwait for Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm and even served as ROTC instructor at Kansas State University.
Marine Expeditionary Forces in Camp Lejeune and Army Exchange officer was the next stop for West. His last assignment was Battalion Commander and deployment to Iraq War. He had 22 years of honorable service. After retirement, he became a civilian military adviser to the Afghan Army.
Stateside, he was elected to the U.S. Congress representing Florida, where his legislation included boosting small businesses, reducing Department of Defense expenses, balancing the budget and encouraging entrepreneurship.
He once wrote, “I am disgusted by Congress. No legislation worth mentioning has passed both chambers to reach the president’s desk, but next week, the House and Senate will kick off their August recess anyway. Let me tell you, the U.S. Army never granted me leave unless I had fulfilled my obligations, and I am willing to guess your employer won’t let you take a vacation if you don’t finish your work.” What a concept.
His latest book is “Hold Texas, Hold the Nation.” It should be required reading for all Republicans in our red state. Another great one is “Retaking America: Crushing Political Correctness.” Yep. He’s my kind of guy.
He is now a resident of Texas, and soon, you will be able to meet the man at the Republican Gala on Oct. 12 at the Emerging Technology Center. It will be a fun-filled with a dinner, dance, great food and wonderful people. But the highpoint of the night will definitely be West’s speech.
Whatever he says, you can take to the bank. He’s got “it.”
