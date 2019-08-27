Rare though it may be, we were pleased recently to report a bit of bright news from the border.
Regardless of whether one believes the current crisis is of our own making, there is no denying the thousands who come through southern Texas cities each day are in desperate need of help. Homeless and exhausted from a long journey through the desert heat, these migrants also have their sparse belongings confiscated by border agents – down to their very shoelaces.
A faith-based Crossroads group is responding to their plight with a compassion and generosity that should give us all hope. Residents will be familiar with local pillars Promise Pointe, Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Convent, People of Hope, Christ the Victor Lutheran Church and the Islamic Center. Members of these institutions have united for a monthlong project to send gift cards to border cities to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers have their most basic needs met.
Doing so, they say, is simply an extension of their faith and humanity.
“As a group, we are God’s hands and feet,” said Pastor Cheryl Kester-Schmidt, of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church. “We are to advocate for the poor and the disenfranchised.”
In such a hyper-partisan time in our nation, the ability to look beyond politics and focus on the tenets of one’s faith is a remarkable thing. Meeting needs wherever they arise is the work of believers and empathetic people from all backgrounds.
Reaching out to people no matter our differences signifies a recognition of our shared humanity. And that is a cause worth applauding.
