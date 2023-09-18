On Saturday (Sept. 9), the Victoria ISD Board of Trustees participated in a day-long workshop. The morning was devoted to reviewing the vision and mission, examining board working documents and operating procedures, and delving into our Strategic Plan. As you may know, this strategic plan was adopted in 2020 after nearly 18 months of community dialogue. This conversation led to the establishment of 10 "Findings" that have become the bedrock of our strategic plan. You can find these Findings in various places throughout the district, but I always direct people to view them in our monthly administration reports.
These Findings serve as general guidelines that inform the district's direction. Each Finding encompasses several "Directions." The Board of Trustees formally adopted these Findings and Directions, initiating a process in which the administration collaborates with staff, teachers, and even students to develop strategies and initiatives. Tasks are assigned, timelines are established, and various "levers" are identified to support the work. In total, our strategic plan spans 83 pages and is available on our website.
Our strategic plan is a living, evolving document. As expected, we've learned a lot through its implementation. Some aspects are progressing well, while others have been completed. Some initiatives no longer align with the district's direction or community needs and have been halted. If you want to observe this evolution in real-time, the monthly administration report is the place to look. I like to think of it as a book, with each chapter representing one of our Findings. This structure ensures strategic alignment from the boardroom to the classroom.
This Saturday's Board workshop offers an opportunity to review our strategic plan at a high level as we begin to contemplate a formal refresh. We're starting at the top, with the Trustees and the Findings. Deliberately, we'll work to ensure that these Findings still encapsulate the collective desires of our Board and community. Upon finalizing the Findings, we'll move on to the Directions. I fully expect some Directions to change, as they may no longer reflect the district's collective focus. Any such changes will naturally lead to shifts in our approach to initiatives and strategies. Our aim is to have a refreshed strategic plan by a five-year deadline (2025), if not sooner.
A helpful way to conceptualize all of this is to think of it as a journey. The vision and mission act as the guiding compass. While we may take various paths, the compass provides a "true north," ensuring we never lose our way. The Findings and Directions represent the destinations and the routes we take to get there. When we reach a destination, it makes sense to set another, provided we continue to move toward our overarching vision and mission. Operating procedures dictate how the team will interact during this journey, allowing everyone's voice to be heard. Strategies, initiatives, and timelines provide further detail to our course.
One lingering uncertainty is the future of our facilities. They continue to age, maintenance costs rise, and many mechanical systems are long past their useful lifespan. Our trustees are attuned to these challenges and spent their Saturday afternoon touring several campuses, evaluating completed work, and identifying remaining tasks. Moreover, a sub-committee has been established to rigorously review our existing budget, aiming to reallocate resources to meet our growing needs.