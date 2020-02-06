The Children’s Discovery Museum recently unveiled Play Town, the second phase of construction that focuses on imaginative play. And what an addition it is.
Lauger Construction built a small town within the museum that includes the Golden Crescent Bakery, Neighborhood Market, Paws and Claws Vet Clinic, Ranch House, Playhouse Theater, Discovery Hospital and CDM Bank. The exteriors of the buildings appear almost life-size while the interiors are tailored specifically to young children.
Heartland Scenic Studio in Omaha, Neb., constructed the large exhibit pieces that bring the buildings to life. The ATM machine with a lighted screen at CDM Bank, the crane with a moveable bucket in the Construction Zone, and the lighted X-ray machine at the Paws and Claws Vet Clinic are just a few of those installations made over the course of a week of working long hours.
In the middle of town is the expanded Circus Tot exhibit that was moved from the Discovery Lab in the other side of the museum. The new Tot Yard, Construction Zone and Container Garden are located outside. The Circus Tot exhibit and the Tot Yard are for children ages 4 and younger.
For about two years, the Discovery Lab, with exhibits geared toward hands-on science and engineering exploration and learning, has occupied the other half of the museum.
Tiffany Corbell, executive director of the museum, said about half of the parents understand that the museum provides an extraordinary landscape for teachable moments in addition to a place where children are free to explore and gain socialization skills.
“As a parent, you have a unique opportunity in the museum to watch your child naturally discover things and be able to be their teacher in that moment,” she said.
The impressive $450,000, 6,000-square-foot addition was funded by individual and foundation donors. To experience anything remotely similar, Crossroads residents would have to travel a couple of hours to one of the surrounding bigger cities.
Having a resource of this caliber for Crossroads children in a town the size of Victoria truly is exceptional. The Victoria Advocate encourages parents and grandparents to take advantage of the Children’s Discovery Museum with their children and grandchildren as often as possible.
